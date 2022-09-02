Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But to understand why it was so frustrating, despite the very late addition of Barnsley’s Clarke Oduor on a season-long loan deal, you have to go back to the conclusion of Pools’ Papa Johns Trophy tie with Harrogate Town some 48 hour earlier.

Hartley had just watched his side claim their first win of the season, his first in charge as manager following his summer appointment, and in the background he felt assured there would be a number of arrivals prior to Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

“I expect it to be busy, I really do. I’d really hope we can get some numbers in through the door,” was what Hartley defiantly declared.

Hartlepool United missed out on a number of targets before the transfer deadline. Picture by National World/ Getty Images/MI News & Sport Ltd

But unfortunately, that failed to materialise.

When Hartley appeared for his press conference at Pools’ Maiden Castle training base ahead of the weekend trip to Colchester United, there was a change in his demeanour.

Suddenly he was no longer as enthused about Pools’ prospects in the market.

“We’d nearly done a couple of deals but it’s not quite the case now,” Hartley confessed, before revealing his uncertainty as to whether there would be any activity at all, suggesting things were ‘50-50.’

Paul Hartley was left frustrated after a number of transfer deals failed to materialise for Hartlepool United before the end of the transfer window. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And that proved to be the case.

Early in the day Pools were linked with St. Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy, with reports indicating the 30-year-old was free to leave the Paisley club.

And The Mail understands the Irishman did speak with Pools before stalling over a decision as the former Aberdeen man remained keen to keep his options open which resulted in a lengthy delay.

Hartlepool United completed a late season-long loan deal for Barnsley's Clarke Oduor. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Any player is, of course, welcome to analyse whatever offers they have on the table in front of them, with reports elsewhere suggesting Hamilton Academical were also interested in the defender. But for Pools, that hesitancy, ultimately, led to another missed target.

That cost Hartley the centre-back option he was looking for to provide competition for Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey and Euan Murray.

Although it was in attack where Hartley was desperate to strengthen before the close of play.

Oduor’s arrival from Barnsley bolsters things somewhat given his versatility across the advanced midfield line and on the left, but it was an area which continued to bring great frustration to Hartley.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White was a longstanding target over recent weeks after Pools had missed out on a number of options heading into the season.

White appeared a logical option, given his familiarity with the club following last season’s loan spell.

Talks had been on and off while the 19-year-old has been struggling with injury as both the Magpies, and Pools, were keen to allow him the opportunity to earn some valuable minutes ahead of any potential loan deal, of which he earned over the last week.

White, it is understood, had one or two potential options on the table and was another who is believed to have stalled over a move given that he was further down Hartley’s, and head of recruitment Chris Trotters’, list of original targets.

In the end, despite a number of Magpies youngsters heading out on loan with the likes of 19-year-old midfielder Lucas De Bolle, who joined Hamilton, 22-year-old defender Kell Watts, who joined Peterborough United and 22-year-old midfielder Matty Longstaff, who could line up against Pools for Colchester United this weekend, White remained at St James’s Park to continue his development.

Hartley was also left frustrated in the striker department at the close of the deadline - an area he has continuously stressed a need to fill throughout the summer, despite the encouraging signs shown by 25-year-old Josh Umerah.

“Our main priority is the top end of the pitch but that’s the hardest part to try and get in,” Hartley said during Thursday's press conference..

“We’ll be trying right up to the last minute to get somebody in. But even when the window shuts you always get some players who are free agents that will fall into place for you.”

And those free agent markets may now have to be scoured by Pools.

Similarly to the No.10 role, Pools have seen several targets fall by the wayside when it comes to strikers, with The Mail’s understanding that Blackburn Rovers forward Daniel Butterworth was the latest to fall into that category.

Pools, it is believed, were high on the 22-year-old Manchester United academy graduate heading into the final few days of the window, but after spending the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, Butterworth made a deadline day switch back to League One with newly promoted Port Vale instead.

“It was a mixture of both [loans and permanent],” Hartley told The Mail of the offers he had put in for players on Thursday.

“But we’ve probably missed out on a couple of them for various reasons so it’s back to the drawing board to see if we can get some in between now and 11 o’clock tonight.”

The frustration was etched over Hartley’s face in that response.

Back to the drawing board.

And the drawing board was there until the clock struck 11pm to signal the end of the window.