The message has been clear from Singh and manager Keith Curle about the significance of the January window with Hartlepool finding themselves involved in a relegation battle in League Two after a poor first half to the season.

After a big summer turnover both on and off the pitch, Pools went nine league games without a win before Paul Hartley was sacked with Singh turning to the experienced Curle who has been able to bring back a togetherness at the club, but continues to struggle with results on the field.

Curle has suggested on numerous occasions the January window will be busy at the Suit Direct Stadium and Singh, who recently addressed several Hartlepool United fan groups with regards to their concerns, has hinted there will be early activity and that Curle will have his backing in the window.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh addressed a number of supporters groups on the state of the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“There’s money there to spend,” said Singh.

“We’ve got a couple of players lined up where, fingers crossed, we can get them announced early next week and then there’ll be others.

“I would like to think we will probably need four or five players who are going to make us better, who are going to be starters every week - it’s no good bringing in players to make the numbers up.

