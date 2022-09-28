Hartley was recruited in the summer to help Pools kick on from their season of survival in 2021-22 but things did not materialise for the former Celtic and Hearts midfielder after he was sacked having failed to register a league win in the first nine games.

Hartley’s spell has led to some disillusionment among supporters as they club’s dismal 2022 continues, with the club now without a win in the league since March, some 19 games ago.

And Hobin has delivered the shocking news of how much he believes the club have regressed in that time.

Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin believes the club have gone backwards by six months. Picture by FRANK REID

“It has been a really difficult few months, not just because of the results and performances, but because the culture we had begun to create, the unison between the club and our supporters, the cohesion between the football department and the stadium staff was broken,” Hobin revealed ahead of the League Two fixture with Gillingham.

“It was broken for many reasons and for me it was a difficult balancing act.

“Of course, you have to back a new manager and give them your support and trust me, we have done that in spades over the last few months, probably to the detriment of other areas in some cases.

Hartlepool United parted company with manager Paul Hartley following a winless start to the League Two season. Picture by FRANk REID

“I have mentioned before in interviews that when a club is together, fans, the football team and club stuff, then you’re generally in a good place. That’s not to say that happens all of the time as the industry is so fluid in that sense with so many variables.

“When you’re winning things are great and the not so great stuff isn’t talked about, and when you’re not [winning] everything is rubbish, that’s the same at every club. But I certainly felt as though we were getting there and all aligned.