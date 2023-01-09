Hartley made over 180 appearances for Hartlepool when joining the club from Sunderland in 2009 and spent four years at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to Stevenage in 2013.

Since then, Hartley has spent time with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Motherwell before his most recent spell in the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartley spent over two years in India, helping Jamshedpur to the league title before his exit last month.

Hartlepool United are in negotiations with former defender Peter Hartley. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jamshedpur confirmed Hartley’s departure by saying: “Jamshedpur FC and Peter Hartley have parted ways by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank him for his dedicated years to the club and wish him the very best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamshedpur FC would like to thank Peter Hartley for his immaculate contribution to the club and its legacy.”

And Hartley’s future looks likely to be back at Hartlepool with Curle revealing, following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Stoke City in the FA Cup, the club are close to an agreement with the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Curle has dismissed links with Brad Walker after the Port Vale midfielder has been linked with a move to Hartlepool United. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in the latter stages of negotiations with Peter,” said Curle.

“He’s a good character, he’s got good understanding, good experience. He’s a voice and a personality, and the lad can still play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartley could be one of multiple additions this week ahead of a crucial trip to Gillingham in the league.

“The realism now is we focus on the league,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got some new players coming into the building [this week], and there will be more players coming into the building [beyond that].”

One of those players could be Middlesbrough’s academy defender Daniel Dodds with, it’s understood, Hartlepool in contention to land the youngster who spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle has been to watch the Quakers a number of times recently with Dodds recalled by Middlesbrough amid a number of ‘league offers’ according to Darlington boss Alun Armstrong.