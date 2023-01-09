Hartlepool United close to reuniting with ex-Sunderland defender as Keith Curle dismisses link with Port Vale midfielder
Peter Hartley is closing in on a return to Hartlepool United with manager Keith Curle confirming the club are in the ‘latter stages’ of negotiations with the 34-year-old.
Hartley made over 180 appearances for Hartlepool when joining the club from Sunderland in 2009 and spent four years at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to Stevenage in 2013.
Since then, Hartley has spent time with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Motherwell before his most recent spell in the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur.
Hartley spent over two years in India, helping Jamshedpur to the league title before his exit last month.
Jamshedpur confirmed Hartley’s departure by saying: “Jamshedpur FC and Peter Hartley have parted ways by mutual consent.
“We would like to thank him for his dedicated years to the club and wish him the very best for the future.
“Jamshedpur FC would like to thank Peter Hartley for his immaculate contribution to the club and its legacy.”
And Hartley’s future looks likely to be back at Hartlepool with Curle revealing, following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Stoke City in the FA Cup, the club are close to an agreement with the defender.
“We’re in the latter stages of negotiations with Peter,” said Curle.
“He’s a good character, he’s got good understanding, good experience. He’s a voice and a personality, and the lad can still play.”
Hartley could be one of multiple additions this week ahead of a crucial trip to Gillingham in the league.
“The realism now is we focus on the league,” said Curle.
“We’ve got some new players coming into the building [this week], and there will be more players coming into the building [beyond that].”
One of those players could be Middlesbrough’s academy defender Daniel Dodds with, it’s understood, Hartlepool in contention to land the youngster who spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Darlington.
Curle has been to watch the Quakers a number of times recently with Dodds recalled by Middlesbrough amid a number of ‘league offers’ according to Darlington boss Alun Armstrong.
One player who may not be heading to the Suit Direct Stadium, however, is former midfielder Brad Walker after Curle dismissed claims to The Mail the 27-year-old might return to the club.