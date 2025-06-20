Hartlepool United closing in on transfer targets

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Jun 2025, 13:13 BST
Hartlepool United are closing in on a number of transfer targets, according to reports.

BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law took to X to reveal that Pools look to be edging towards adding to their squad.

Pools have lost ground on their National League rivals over the last few months in the wake of the sudden and unexpected resignation of chairman and owner Raj Singh and his subsequent return last month. The club appointed experienced manager Simon Grayson as their new boss last week, replacing Australian head coach Anthony Limbrick.

As it stands, Pools have just 11 players under contract with less than two months to go until the new National League season begins. While Pools were bolstered by the news that popular midfielder Nathan Sheron had signed a new two-year contract on Monday, defender Dan Dodds left to join National League North side South Shields while long-serving full-back David Ferguson has been linked with a move to Gateshead. Law also confirmed that Pools remain in talks with high profile attackers Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey over new deals.

