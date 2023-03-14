TV legend Stelling will take part in a 34th marathon march in aid of prostate cancer in September to honour the memory of his friend and fellow Prostate Cancer UK supporter, broadcaster, Bill Turnbull, who sadly died of prostate cancer in August last year.

Turnbull, a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan, died aged 66 after announcing he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

And to help honour his memory, Stelling will spearhead another 26.2 mile walk helping to raise money to fund life-saving research to diagnose men sooner and improve the lives of men affected by prostate cancer.

Jeff Stelling will take part in another marathon march in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The walk will start at Wembley Stadium and conclude at Adams Park – the home of League One side Wycombe.

Football fans are encouraged to sign up and take part in the walk which takes place on Sunday, September 17.

By joining the football march you will receive a unique experience walking with Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling, a Football March t-shirt, training and fundraising tips, a fully marshalled route and a Football March finisher’s medal presented pitch-side.

“Bill was a legendary broadcaster and most importantly a superb human being. But his life was cruelly cut short by prostate cancer,” Stelling said in a statement via Prostate Cancer UK.

"This march is for Bill and for everyone affected by prostate cancer. It’s going to be great fun, lots of football chatter and an enormous sense of achievement as we cross the line together at Adams Park.”

Stelling added in an interview with Sky Sports: “I didn’t imagine when we started the marathons off that it would have the impact that it's had – a lot of it was about raising awareness.

"That brings us back round to Bill because when Bill publicly announced that he was suffering from prostate cancer that did a huge amount for public awareness of this illness. I think there was something like a 20 per cent increase in the number of people who were going to get themselves tested.

"That makes me feel a fantastic affinity towards him because a lot of people still don't get it that one man in eight will suffer from prostate cancer at some stage during their lives.”

Stelling has helped raise in excess of £1million towards life-saving research over the years he has taken part in the football march.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer. If you are over 50, or you’re black, or your dad or brother had it, you’re at even higher risk.

Prostate cancer is not always life-threatening. But when it is, the earlier you catch it the more likely it is to be cured.

To find out more about prostate cancer, the support you can receive and to check your risks visit prostatecancer.org