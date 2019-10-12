Hartlepool United club president Jeff Stelling possibly plays down appointment of Martin Gray as manager
Former Darlington boss Martin Gray has been linked with the Hartlepool United job following the sacking of Craig Hignett as manager this week.
Gray’s name is one of several doing the rounds as Pools search for Hignett’s replacement.
Antony Sweeney is currently in caretaker charge but isn’t expected to be given the job on a permanent basis as the club eyes a manager with National League experience and the drive to help the club push on.
Gray has previously worked with Singh at Darlington but hasn’t managed higher than the National League North on a permanent basis.
In a conversation on Twitter discussing the potential of employing Gray and the risk of becoming another ‘Bury or Darlington’, the club president commented with: “We won’t.” It’s unclear whether Stelling was referring to the appointment of Gray, going in the same direction as Bury or Darlington or both but a decision is expected within the next week.