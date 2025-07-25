Hartlepool United complete 10th summer signing as attacking-midfielder returns

The attacking-midfielder was a popular figure during his first stint at Victoria Park, scoring seven goals in 27 appearances. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of attacking-midfielder Matty Daly, who returns to Victoria Park having spent time on loan in the North East in the 2021/22 season.

The 24-year-old impressed during his first stint at Pools, scoring seven goals in 27 games. Daly played an integral role in the club's memorable run to the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy, scoring five times in four matches.

After his strong spell at Victoria Park, Daly spent time on loan at Bradford, scoring once in nine games, and then Harrogate, finding the net eight times in 39 appearances.

After leaving parent club Huddersfield, the former England under-18 international signed a permanent deal with Harrogate and went on to make a further 63 appearances in North Yorkshire. He was released at the end of last season having not featured since New Year's Day after suffering with a string of injuries, including to his hamstring and his toe.

He becomes the club's 10th summer signing as Pools look to assemble a squad capable of challenging for a play-off place; despite a slow start to their summer business, there is a real feeling that the Pools squad is in good shape ahead of the new season.

After sealing his return, Daly told the official Pools club website that he wanted to be part of "something special" next season.

"I'm really happy to have come back," he said.

"I've spoken to the gaffer and some of the players that have been here in the past 12 months, and it made me feel like I wanted to come back and be a part of something special this year."

Meanwhile, manager Simon Grayson, who has made a really positive start to life in the Victoria Park dugout, said Daly had the potential to bring something different to Pools next season.

He said: "We are delighted to have signed Matty.

"His experience will give us a different type of dimension in both the midfield and attacking areas.

"I am really pleased that we have managed to bring a player of his calibre back to Hartlepool United."

