Hartlepool United complete 11th summer signing as teenage striker arrives - before heading straight out on loan
The 19-year-old, who scored the third goal in Saturday's win over a Leeds United XI and also featured against Redcar Athletic and Rangers, has headed immediately out on a season-long loan, joining Northern Premier League Division One East side Dunston UTS as he looks to get some senior experience under his belt.
Having progressed through the ranks at Newcastle since 2019, Donaldson was released at the end of the season and has since impressed Pools fans with his attitude, determination and energy. The young forward was a regular fixture in the Magpies under-18 side, scoring 10 goals in 34 under-18 Premier League appearances, while he also featured 14 times in the Premier League 2, scoring once. Donaldson had the chance to test himself against senior opposition last season, featuring twice in the Football League Trophy and scoring a 90th minute equaliser against Bradford.
"I'm buzzing, to be honest," Donaldson told the official club website.
"Coming in as a trialist, it was tough, but all the lads made me feel welcome.
"I've played a few games and I thought I'd done alright, the support has been class as well, and they've been really positive about my performances. This is in pre-season too, so I cannot wait to see what it is like during the season.
"Going out on loan and getting some experience and regular playing time will help me get ready to play in front of the fans here.
Meanwhile, Pools manager Simon Grayson, who has welcomed 11 signings since taking charge at Victoria Park last month, hailed Donaldson's "potential" after the youngster became the lastest new face through the door in the North East.
He said: "We are pleased to have signed Josh, he has had a good upbringing at Newcastle.
"Since he's been in with us, he's worked really hard, shown some good qualities and has also shown in the games he's played that he's got plenty of potential to improve."
Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools boss pleased with "good options" up front
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.