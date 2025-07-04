Pools have completed their fourth summer signing as experienced striker Danny Johnson joins following a spell with League Two Walsall. Picture by Tim Thursfield.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of experienced striker Danny Johnson.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Middlesbrough and had a spell in the Pools academy, arrives after leaving League Two Walsall. Johnson scored 29 goals in 88 games across two stints at the Saddlers, bagging eight times in 30 matches last term, and has also turned out for the likes of Gateshead, Leyton Orient and Mansfield.

"I am delighted to sign for Hartlepool United," Johnson told the official club website.

"It is a club with high ambitions and I can't wait to get going in the blue and white shirt I remember fondly as a youth player."

Johnson arrives with popular frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored 43 goals in 89 appearances for Pools, heavily linked with a move to fellow National League side Rochdale.

New manager Simon Grayson, who welcomes his fourth signing since his appointment last month, hailed Johnson as a "great addition".

He said: "We are delighted to have signed Danny.

"His record speaks for itself scoring over 200 goals in his career which is testament to his overall ability.

"His experience, know-how and ultimately his goalscoring capabilities are going to be a great addition to the squad we are building."

