The 19-year-old centre-back joins from the academy of Premier League leaders Arsenal on loan for the rest of the campaign and becomes the second deadline day signing following the arrival of MK Dons winger Dan Kemp, also on loan.

Foran has made 12 appearances for the Gunners under-21s side this season including the recent 2-1 defeat to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Foran joined Arsenal in 2012 and has progressed through the ranks at the Emirates Stadium.

Taylor Foran has joined Hartlepool United on loan from Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Described as ‘a vocal central defender with real leadership qualities,’ Foran was a regular for the under-18s side who finished fourth in the academy league last season.

The defender was handed his first professional deal with the club last summer having also featured for the club’s under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Foran started all four of Arsenal’s EFL Trophy fixtures this season and will now look to provide additional competition for Keith Curle’s side in defence in the second half of the season.

"Your first loan spell is always a big one and I'm excited to get started in blue and white,” Foran said of his move.

"There are some great players in this group and I can't wait to get involved."

And Hartlepool boss Curle believes Foran is an ideal replacement for the injured Rollin Menayese: "Taylor is the sort of defender we need for the rest of this season.