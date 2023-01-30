Hartlepool United transfer deadline day live: ex-Chelsea and West Ham United winger linked
The January transfer window is drawing to a close with Hartlepool United still keen to add to their ranks.
Keith Curle has found things challenging this month with Hartlepool missing out on several transfer targets as their relegation fears continue.
Pools were beaten 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium by Colchester United at the weekend to further emphasise the importance of securing a number of deals before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Curle is keen to bring in a new striker as well as another defensive reinforcement following Rollin Menayese’s season ending injury.
Heading into deadline day Hartlepool have completed six signings this month with Matt Dolan, Peter Hartley, Dan Dodds and Edon Pruti all joining on permanent deals with Jakub Stolarcyzk and Tayt Trusty arriving on loan from Leicester City and Blackpool.
As well as incomings, however, there will be plenty of focus on striker Josh Umerah after the 25-year-old was the subject of an offer from League One side Burton Albion ahead of deadline day.
Umerah has scored 13 times this season to attract the attention of the Brewers.
“If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers,” Curle recently told The Mail when asked about potential offers for key players such as Umerah.
And here, you can follow all of the transfer latest from the Suit Direct Stadium on transfer deadline day as Pools look to make the final adjustments to their squad.
Hartlepool United transfer deadline day: LIVE
Key Events
- Hartlepool United complete loan signing of MK Dons winger
- Josh Umerah reports for Hartlepool United duty amid transfer speculation
- Hartlepool United forward to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium
- Hartlepool United target striker
- Keith Curle keen to add defender after Rollin Menayese injury
The arrival of Dan Kemp is the first of what is expected to be more deadline day additions...
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Dan Kemp on loan for the rest of the season.
Kemp arrives from League One side MK Dons after making just 10 appearances for Mark Jackson’s side this season – having not featured since November’s Papa Johns Trophy win over Newport County.
The winger has penned a loan deal until the end of the season to become Hartlepool’s first deadline day signing as Keith Curle makes a breakthrough in his quest to strengthen the squad.
Kemp joined the League One side last January after enjoying a year with Leyton Orient where he made 49 appearances scoring six times for the O’s.
The 24-year-old was a product of Chelsea’s youth system before moving on to West Ham United’s under-18 squad.
From there, Kemp has had spells with Stevenage and Blackpool before now joining Hartlepool in their bid for League Two survival.
Josh Umerah looks set to stay with Hartlepool United which will please supporters who had been sharing their views over a potential move away for the striker.
Several of the club hierarchy remain in place at the club’s Maiden Castle training base looking to strengthen the squad
Grimsby Town look set to close in on a new striker - but where will this leave a move for Solihull Moors’ Andrew Dallas?
Hartlepool United have been linked with a move for MK Dons winger Dan Kemp according to reports elsewhere.
Keith Curle continues to struggle to land his targets in the January transfer window with Kemp now emerging as an option as per The Real EFL.
Kemp, a former Chelsea prospect, has made 10 appearances for MK Dons this season having spent a year with Leyton Orient prior to his move to League One.
The 24-year-old has also had spells with West Ham United, Stevenage and Blackpool.