Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of AFC Bournemouth winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Alicante and has been called up to the Spanish under-19 national team, is held in high regard at the Vitality Stadium and has featured on the bench for the Cherries on a handful of occasions.

Growing up in Spain, Gonzalez came through the ranks at his hometown side Alicante. Aged six, he suffered an injury to his favoured right foot after being involved in a traffic accident while riding on the back of his father's motorcycle; as a result, he learned to rely on his left foot and is now renowned for being proficient with both feet.

After a spell with Hercules, Gonzalez and his family moved to England and the attacker signed for Bournemouth following a successful trial, convincing the Cherries after four weeks despite the trial being scheduled for six. The winger was loaned to Crawley at the start of last season but suffered a serious injury in pre-season that caused him to miss the entire campaign.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity that's been given to me," Gonzalez told the official Pools club website after completing his loan move.

"I'm excited for the challenge ahead, and I can't wait to bring a positive impact to the team."

Meanwhile, manager Simon Grayson hailed Gonzalez as "an exciting young winger who can play on either side, and will add something different to the squad".