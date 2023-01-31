News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United complete loan signing of ex-Chelsea, West Ham United and Blackpool winger

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Dan Kemp on loan for the rest of the season.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:37pm

Kemp arrives from League One side MK Dons after making just 10 appearances for Mark Jackson’s team this season – having not featured since November’s Papa Johns Trophy win over Newport County.

The winger has penned a loan deal until the end of the season to become Hartlepool’s first deadline day signing as Keith Curle makes a breakthrough in his quest to strengthen the squad.

Kemp joined the League One side last January after enjoying a year with Leyton Orient where he made 49 appearances scoring six times for the O’s.

Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of Dan Kemp from MK Dons. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
The 24-year-old was a product of Chelsea’s youth system before moving on to West Ham United’s under-18 squad.

From there, Kemp has had spells with Stevenage and Blackpool before now joining Hartlepool in their bid for League Two survival.

"I'm excited to get started and to play in front of some fantastic fans,” Kemp said on his arrival.

"Some of the lads at MK Dons have played in front of the crowds here and have told me about the atmosphere, so I'm excited to hear it for myself. I want to get the fans on their feet and keep this club in the league."

Curle added on his latest recruit: "It's great to get Daniel over the line. He's got good grounding from his time with Chelsea and West Ham and his experience with Leyton Orient and MK Dons has given him what he needs to progress.

"He's another attacking option and we know he'll want to hit the ground running."

