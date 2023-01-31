Kemp arrives from League One side MK Dons after making just 10 appearances for Mark Jackson’s team this season – having not featured since November’s Papa Johns Trophy win over Newport County.

The winger has penned a loan deal until the end of the season to become Hartlepool’s first deadline day signing as Keith Curle makes a breakthrough in his quest to strengthen the squad.

Kemp joined the League One side last January after enjoying a year with Leyton Orient where he made 49 appearances scoring six times for the O’s.

Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of Dan Kemp from MK Dons. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old was a product of Chelsea’s youth system before moving on to West Ham United’s under-18 squad.

From there, Kemp has had spells with Stevenage and Blackpool before now joining Hartlepool in their bid for League Two survival.

"I'm excited to get started and to play in front of some fantastic fans,” Kemp said on his arrival.

"Some of the lads at MK Dons have played in front of the crowds here and have told me about the atmosphere, so I'm excited to hear it for myself. I want to get the fans on their feet and keep this club in the league."

Curle added on his latest recruit: "It's great to get Daniel over the line. He's got good grounding from his time with Chelsea and West Ham and his experience with Leyton Orient and MK Dons has given him what he needs to progress.

