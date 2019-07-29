Hartlepool United complete loan signing of Huddersfield Town left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble
Hartlepool United have confirmed their eight summer signing as left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble joins on a season long loan from Huddersfield Town.
The 20-year-old has spent the last two weeks at Pools and has featured in the last three public friendlies against York City, Sheffield United under-23s and Macclesfield Town.
Following the 3-0 win over the Silkmen, manager Craig Hignett confirmed he was keen to get a deal done for the young defender after being impressed by his performances.
Crichlow-Noble has featured purely as a left-back so far for United in pre-season though has played as a left-sided centre-half during his time at Huddersfield’s academy.
The young Terrier travelled to Germany with his parent club in pre-season though his only previous senior experience came on loan at Bradford PA in the National League North last season.
He will wear the number 22 shirt for Hartlepool with Gus Mafuta changing to number 15.