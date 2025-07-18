Hartlepool United have completed the signing of versatile defender Besart Topalloj on loan from League Two side Bromley until the end of January, with an option to make the move permanent.

The 24-year-old, who is comfortable anywhere on the left side of defence, becomes the club's ninth summer signing and fifth new defensive addition. Following a difficult start to their summer business in the wake of off-field issues that marred the end of last season, Pools all of a sudden look to be assembling a very competitive squad under new manager Simon Grayson.

One area that has been in need of strengthening is the left side of defence. The long-serving David Ferguson, who spent large parts of last season as the club's only recognised left-back and also operated on the left side of a three towards the end of the campaign, left to join Gateshead in June. Pools moved to sign Cameron John on a season-long loan from York earlier this week, and have now bolstered their options further with the signing of Topalloj.

The Kosovan defender arrives with plenty of National League experience, having been part of the Bromley side that won promotion in 2024, making 37 appearances as the Ravens secured their place in the Football League after beating Solihull Moors on penalties. Despite being a regular in the side throughout large parts of the campaign, Topalloj lost his place to Idris Odutayo and was not included in the matchday squad for the Wembley final. In total, he has made 70 appearances at Hayes Lane.

Having featured a handful of times at the start of last season, the defender signed for Sutton on loan in November, playing 25 games for the Us and scoring in a 3-3 draw with Barnet on Boxing Day.

After completing his loan move, which Pools have the option to make permanent, Topalloj told the official club website that he was relishing the prospect of playing in front of the fans at Victoria Park next season.

"It feels great to be here, it's such a big club," he said.

"The fans - if you're playing for them - I'm sure that's a great feeling.

"I cannot wait to get started."

Meanwhile, manager Simon Grayson hailed his latest recruit's National League experience and versatility, two things that have been top of the former Leeds manager's list of priorities so far this summer.

He said: "Bes has great experience playing in the National League for both Bromley and Sutton.

"He's a player who is very comfortable anywhere on the left-hand side of the team, something that will boost us massively."