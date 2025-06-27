Hartlepool United complete second summer signing as centre-half arrives from National League North side
The versatile 24-year-old, who has turned out for the likes of Guiseley, Solihull Moors, Brackley, Hereford and Telford, made 47 appearances in Worcestershire last season as Kidderminster finished third in the National League North, losing out to Chester in the play-off semi-finals.
Renowned for his composure on the ball, McNally impressed during an initial loan spell at the Aggborough Stadium and has played more than 100 times for Adam Murray's side.
McNally becomes new manager Simon Grayson's second summer signing and is a much-needed new addition in the heart of defence following the departures of Luke Waterfall and Billy Sass-Davies.
"I am absolutely delighted to be here and I cannot wait to contribute to the history of this great football club," he told the official Pools website.
"When I was made aware of the interest, there was only one place I wanted to be. I'm excited to get going and show what I can do."
