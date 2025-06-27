Hartlepool United have completed the signing of the versatile Brad Walker, who seals a return to Pools having made more than 100 appearances at Victoria Park at the beginning of his career.

The 28-year-old becomes new manager Simon Grayson's first summer signing following an injury-hit spell with League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

Walker came through the ranks at Pools, signing his first professional contract with the club in 2013. Walker made his Football League debut on August 3 and went on to feature 42 times in an impressive first season at Victoria Park, winning the Football League's apprentice of the year award. Then-manager Colin Cooper hailed him as the best player he'd ever seen for his age.

Despite his strong start, Walker fell out of favour under Ronnie Moore and was linked with a move to Wolves following a spell on trial. He returned to the fold under Craig Hignett, making 27 appearances in the 2015/16 season.

Even so, he found his opportunities limited at the beginning of the new campaign and didn't start a game until January, producing a man-of-the-match performance in a win over Stevenage. He was a regular under Dave Jones and impressed in an unfamiliar centre-back role, although he was unable to prevent Pools from avoiding relegation from the Football League for the first time in the club's history. Walker turned down new manager Craig Harrison's contract offer in the summer of 2017, signing for Crewe Alexandra despite links with Wolves and Wigan. In total, he made 123 appearances for Pools.

Walker endured a difficult spell at Crewe, struggling with a string of injuries and revealing that he had lost interest in football after signing on loan for National League Wrexham. He completed a permanent move to Shrewsbury in January 2019, spending the remainder of the campaign back on loan at Wrexham.

Walker continued to struggle with injuries in Shropshire and signed for Port Vale in 2021, where he operated in both midfield and defence. He was linked with a return to Pools in January 2023, instead opting to join Tranmere.

The versatile Walker has proven popular at Prenton Park, although injuries limited him to just 12 appearances last season while he hasn't featured in a competitive game since New Year's Day.

Walker told the official club website he was “over the moon” after sealing his return to Pools.

"I am over the moon to be back,” he said.

"As soon as I heard of the interest, it was a no-brainer. This is home for me and my family and I’m excited to put the shirt on again. I can’t wait to get going.”

The Pools squad, who were at Durham University's Maiden Castle for routine testing on Friday, are set to officially return for pre-season training on Monday. Pools begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 8, although no first team players were involved in the fixture last year. Pools then travel to Gary Liddle's Whitby Town and Redcar Athletic before hosting a Rangers XI on Sunday, July 20. Pools entertain a Leeds United XI the following weekend as veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone celebrates his testimonial, before the visit of a Middlesbrough XI on Wednesday, July 30 and National League North side South Shields on Saturday, August 2 conclude their preparations.