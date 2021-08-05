Hartlepool United complete seventh summer signing as winger arrives on loan from Millwall

The 20-year-old is Pools’ seventh summer arrival after Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Martin Smith, Fela Olomola, Jake Lawlor and Mark Cullen. Fittingly, he will wear the number 7 shirt at Hartlepool this coming season.

Burey made 13 substitute appearances at Millwall in the Championship last season and joins Pools looking to get a consistent run of matches.

Mahlon Romeo of Millwall celebrates with teammate Tyler Burey following the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Queens Park Rangers at The Den on December 08, 2020 in London, England(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The youngster broke through AFC Wimbledon’s youth set-up and made his professional debut at the club at 17 before moving to Millwall in 2019.

Following his arrival at Victoria Park, Burey told the club website: “I am delighted to get this over the line.

"I just want to be playing regular football and helping this side as best I can. I always want to be the best player on the pitch and I hope I can make an impact at Hartlepool.”

