Hartlepool United complete signing of energetic former Crawley, Southend, Wealdstone and Maidenhead midfielder

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Nathan Ferguson.

The 29-year-old becomes the second new signing this week after veteran frontman Vadaine Oliver arrived to add cover and competition in forward areas on Wednesday. Ferguson, who has won 11 international caps for Guyana, arrives with a whole host of experience having turned out for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Crawley, Southend, Wealdstone and, most recently, Maidenhead. Having come through the ranks at Norwich, the box-to-box midfielder failed to make much of an impact at either Burton Albion or Port Vale but had a successful spell in League Two with Crawley, scoring seven goals in 52 matches. Ferguson signed for Southend in January 2021, making 40 appearances before linking up with fellow National League side Wealdstone, scoring 11 goals in 91 games and establishing himself as a popular figure at Grosvenor Vale. The energetic midfielder signed for Maidenhead in the summer of 2024 and made 35 National League appearances last term but was unable to prevent the Magpies from being relegated to the National League South. Ferguson now links up with Pools, becoming the club's 14th summer signing, after impressing manager Simon Grayson during a spell training with the squad.