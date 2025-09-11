"Once I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer."

The experienced frontman arrives at Pools with almost 500 career appearances to his name having spent time at both Bradford and Shrewsbury last season. Picture by Getty Images.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of experienced striker Vadaine Oliver, subject to relevant approvals.

The 33-year-old joins Pools having left Bradford at the end of last season. The seasoned-campaigner made 18 appearances for the Bantams last term as the West Yorkshire side won promotion to League One and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Shrewsbury. During his time in Shropshire, Oliver scored twice in 13 matches but was unable to prevent the Shrews from being relegated to League Two.

The veteran arrives with vast experience and impressive pedigree, even if he hasn't been overly prolific in front of goal in recent years. Throughout his long career, Oliver has made almost 500 appearances, with 374 Football League games as well as 55 National League matches to his name. The powerful frontman has turned out for a whole host of clubs since making his debut for Lincoln, representing the likes of Crewe, Mansfield, York, Morecambe, Northampton, Gillingham, where he scored 31 goals in 93 games, and Stevenage.

Pools, who have scored just nine goals in their first eight National League matches this season, have been on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following a slow start in front of goal. Having lost Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 times in 89 matches during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, Pools moved to sign Alex Reid, who bagged 17 goals in 32 games for fellow National League season Wealdstone last term, and Danny Johnson over the summer. While Reid has made a reasonable start to life in the North East, finding the net three times in his first eight outings, Johnson has struggled and lost his place in the side to Luke Charman last week having failed to open his Pools account in eight attempts so far. Many fans have felt that their side have been lacking options off the bench, so supporters will be hoping Oliver's experience can help get them firing in front of goal.

"I'm buzzing to be here," Oliver told the official Pools website.

"Once I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer."

Meanwhile, manager Simon Grayson said Oliver was set to bring "a wealth of experience" and "a new dimension to the team" after he put pen to paper on a deal at Victoria Park.