Pools have made a positive start to the new season and find themselves inside the play-off places after eight matches. Even so, there are still concerns among fans about an apparent lack of firepower up front. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United are in the play-off places after winning three, drawing four and losing one of their opening eight National League matches so far this season.

Given all the chaos and controversy that dominated the 2024/25 campaign, surely one of the most dramatic in the club's entire history, most Pools fans would have been delighted had they been told it would take eight matches before they tasted defeat this term as the club lurched from crisis to crisis over the summer. Last season saw Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure, characterised by ill-discipline, turgid football, a lack of threat in front of goal as well as some thoughtless comments in post-match interviews, a period of relative calm under veteran Lennie lawrence before an up and down end to the season under Anthony Limbrick. As so often at Pools, however, it was off-field issues that dominated the headlines. From a leaked training ground bust-up that somehow found its way onto social media to the ongoing sagas surrounding the futures of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, both of whom left over the summer, it was a remarkable campaign at Pools. Of course, much of that paled into insignificance compared to the final few months of the season, when chairman and owner Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected decision to resign as well as his subsequent, equally surprising, return to the fold plunged Pools into a challenging period of uncertainty and pushed the club perilously close to the brink.

With all that in mind, it is absolutely remarkable that Pools are in the play-off places eight games into the new season. When Simon Grayson, who replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick in June after a long and somewhat heavy handed search for a new manager, revealed in his first official interview that he was targeting a promotion push, few fans shared his optimism. Even as the dust settled, there was a sense that Pools remained a club on the edge of a crisis, with the divide between frustrated fans and the enigmatic owner growing ever wider with each passing indiscretion. Yet, in the space of a few short months, things seem to have transformed. That's not to say that all of the problems that have long plagued Pools have evaporated - and there remains a sense that the club are only a few bad results away from the latest in a long line of seemingly interminable crises - but even the most sceptical of supporters would be hard pressed to argue that things haven't improved in the North East.

When Grayson, who hadn't managed in England since 2021, first took charge, he inherited a squad that was hardly fit for purpose. Pools had just a handful of players tied down ahead of the upcoming campaign, many of whom carried the baggage of two bruising seasons back in the National League, while Mani Dieseruvwe, who had scored 43 goals in 89 games during two prolific seasons at Victoria Park, and Joe Grey both looked destined to leave. Add to that the reputational damaged Pools seemed to have suffered as well as the usual issue of Hartlepool's geography, it looked set to be a long and challenging summer as far as recruitment was concerned. Yet despite losing ground on almost all of their National League rivals, Pools have managed to assemble a squad that, with one or two further additions, looks to have genuine promotion credentials.

Singh, to his credit, has injected cash into the club and has backed his new manager with what appears to be a significantly increased playing budget - according to some estimates, this summer's transfer kitty was twice as large as it was in 2024 - while Grayson and Joe Monks look to have made some shrewd signings. True, not all of the 12 new additions have been instant hits, with the likes of Danny Johnson, who has failed to score in his first eight appearances, Brad Walker and, to a lesser extent, Matty Daly all yet to really get going this term. Even so, five new defensive arrivals, including the impressive Reiss McNally, as well as the signing of goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who has already featured in the National League team of the week three times since joining on loan from Hull on the eve of the campaign, have yielded five clean sheets from the opening eight matches. Further forward, Jermaine Francis is already well on the way to establishing himself as a fan favourite while Alex Reid, without a goal in his last four, has made a reasonable enough start as he faces the unenviable task of trying to replace Mani Dieseruvwe, finding the net three times in his first eight Pools outings.

While the opening day draw with a Yeovil side who have had their fair share of ownership issues was a somewhat underwhelming start, Pools soon hit their stride and beat Braintree, Altrincham and Woking without conceding to amass 10 points from the first 12 available. Having conceded for the first time when skipper Tom Parkes skewed a clearance into his own net, Pools fought back to salvage a point against Southend, navigating the notoriously challenging August bank holiday weekend, so often their undoing, unscatched. That meant Pools fans could look ahead to successive home games against newly-promoted Boreham Wood and slow-starting Boston with optimism and confidence; for many, four points represented a minimum return. Yet things didn't quite work out like that and Pools, who had Maxim Kouogun sent off, were held by the Wood before failing to make the most of large periods of dominance as they drew with the Pilgrims, losing ground on some of their rivals. On Saturday, Pools faced their biggest test of the season but tasted defeat for the first time, going down 1-0 to unbeaten league leaders Forest Green Rovers in Gloucestershire. While there was no disgrace in the result and there were positives to be taken from the performance, there was, at times, a gulf in class between the two teams and Pools had some more Harvey Cartwright heroics to thank for keeping them in the game in the first half.

Having conceded just three times in the first eight games, Pools have the meanest defence in the National League. It is at the other end that Simon Grayson's side still have work to do, with a return of nine goals making them the second lowest scorers in the top half. With Mani Dieseruvwe leading the scoring charts having bagged seven goals in his first seven Rochdale appearances, there is big pressure on Alex Reid and co to start finding the net more regularly. What Reid, who scored an impressive 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side last season, needs at this stage is some help and support from those around him. The 30-year-old is clearly a capable goalscorer at this level and has already shown Pools fans he knows where the back of the net is, but he looks like he needs someone to stretch opposition defences and open up spaces. For all his detractors last term, Joe Grey, who by his own admission endured a lean season in his final campaign in blue and white, made life difficult for National League defenders thanks to his determination to operate on the shoulder and make runs in-behind. Reyes Cleary, likewise, had the ability to get fans out of their seats and terrorised full-backs during a blistering loan spell in the second half of the season. Having lost them, Pools seem to be lacking a little bit of spark. Danny Johnson, who arrived with a reputation as a proven goalscorer, has struggled so far and is not the most dynamic of forwards. Luke Charman has improved but still needs to do more in the final third. Take Jermaine Francis out of the side, as Pools were forced to do at the weekend, and it's hard to see where Simon Grayson's side are likely to create chances from.

So, there is a sense that Pools will need to strengthen their squad further if they are to be a serious force this season. Of course, Pools could turn to teenage striker Josh Donaldson, who scored a hat-trick while on loan at Northern Premier League Premier Division East side Dunston UTS at the weekend and has a recall clause in his contract. Even if Donaldson is brought into the fold, Pools are still one or two short in attacking areas. With the Football League transfer window having slammed shut at the beginning of the month, players left without a club will now have no choice but to look lower down the pyramid, something which should open up new avenues for Pools. Indeed, Simon Grayson said he was "pretty sure" his side would welcome new additions ahead of this weekend's visit of Brackley.

The National League is now beginning to take shape. Forest Green, who finished third last season, have surprised a few with their lightning fast start to the campaign following the divisive decision to replace experienced manager Steve Cotterill with the relatively unproven Robbie Savage and are top thanks to an eight-game unbeaten run. Rochdale, Carlisle and Southend, who were all tipped to do well, complete the top four while Boreham Wood, who won promotion last season under the inimitable Luke Garrard, have enjoyed a blistering start and are sitting pretty in fifth. Scunthorpe, another side who clinched promotion last term, are sixth, Pools are seventh while perennial overachievers Altrincham are eighth and look to be hitting their stride after a slow start. York, who made the decision to replace well-regarded manager Adam Hinshelwood with Stuart Maynard just four matches into the new campaign, are 13th but have three games in hand on most of the sides above them after a succession of their home fixtures were postponed to accommodate the Women's Rugby World Cup. As the campaign progresses, Pools might struggle to live with the likes of Carlisle and York, who boast the biggest budgets, Southend, were attract around 7,000 fans to their home games, and Rochdale, who look to have one of the strongest squads, but, with a couple of new additions, Simon Grayson's side can have a genuine claim to compete to be the best of the rest.

After a superb start, Pools were brought back down to earth last week and are now without a win in their four matches. Even so, Simon Grayson, his staff and owner Raj Singh deserve credit for hauling Pools into a position where a play-off challenge feels realistic. Of course, there's a long, long way to go and Pools take on Carlisle and York within the next month, but perhaps there's no harm in daring to dream, for now at least.