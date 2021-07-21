Hartlepool United complete signing of former Southampton and Carlisle United striker

The 23-year-old played in Pools’ first two friendly matches against Runcorn Linnets, scoring four, and Spennymoor Town.

The 5ft 7in forward has graduated from Southampton’s youth academy and went on to sign for Scunthorpe United while also having loan spells at Yeovil Town and Carlisle United.

And after leaving Scunthorpe this summer, Olomola has joined Pools as the club’s first forward signing of the summer.

Olufela Olomola in action for Hartlepool United. Spennymoor Town FC 1-0 Hartlepool United FC. Pre-season friendly 20-07-21. Picture by FRANK REID

Following the striker’s arrival, manager Dave Challinor told the club website: “Fela has come in and earned a deal. He’s looked sharp in training, took his goals well, granted against lower opposition but has looked a threat.

"We now have to work with him to get out of him what we need over the coming weeks. Undoubtedly with the delivery and quality we have in wide areas we will create chances and if he keeps putting himself in the right positions he’ll get opportunities to score.”

