Hartlepool United complete signing of former Southampton and Carlisle United striker
Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of striker Olufela Olomola following a successful trial.
The 23-year-old played in Pools’ first two friendly matches against Runcorn Linnets, scoring four, and Spennymoor Town.
The 5ft 7in forward has graduated from Southampton’s youth academy and went on to sign for Scunthorpe United while also having loan spells at Yeovil Town and Carlisle United.
And after leaving Scunthorpe this summer, Olomola has joined Pools as the club’s first forward signing of the summer.
Following the striker’s arrival, manager Dave Challinor told the club website: “Fela has come in and earned a deal. He’s looked sharp in training, took his goals well, granted against lower opposition but has looked a threat.
"We now have to work with him to get out of him what we need over the coming weeks. Undoubtedly with the delivery and quality we have in wide areas we will create chances and if he keeps putting himself in the right positions he’ll get opportunities to score.”