Tuesday night saw several trialists on show for Pools as they were beaten 1-0 at Spennymoor Town.

But some, including Mark Cullen and Zaine Francis-Angol, are understood to have already agreed terms with the club ahead of the new League Two season.

Forward players Olufela Olomola and Kalvin Kalala have also been spotted as trialists for Pools in their two friendly matches so far though it is currently unclear whether they also have deals in place.

And Challinor admitted Tuesday night’s display hasn’t tempted him to hand out any further contracts.

“It’s not changed things,” he said. “I don’t think anyone that has been on trial as such or that we’ve had positive conversations with all of them has gone ‘wow you’ve got to sign him’.

“No one, based on that performance, has done well enough to earn a deal that hasn’t already got a deal.

“There are some things in place that we can’t announce yet. That’s not everyone.

“We’ve named quite a lot of trialists but the reality of it is that more than a couple of them aren’t trialists. We have things in place.

“We’re still in the same situation. It’s obvious we need strength and we need options in forward areas which we’re having to be patient on because we are going to have to use the loan market in terms of bringing players in there.

"We definitely need to improve which we will but it’s the final third where we need to get people in who are going to score goals for us and be a threat and a menace up at the top end of the pitch.”

Pools are unable to announce deals with the likes of Cullen until August due to severance package terms following his release from Port Vale last season.

“There’s a couple potentially like Mols’ [Luke Molyneux] who was agreed and was announced,” Challinor added. “There are another couple that are agreed and will be announced when Alex [Chandy, media officer] decides to announce or somebody else gives him the nod to announce them.”

