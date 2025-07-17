Hartlepool United complete statement signing of former Oldham Athletic and Wealdstone striker
The 29-year-old's arrival represents a real statement of intent for Pools, who have made eight summer signings and look to have completed some excellent business despite losing ground on many of their rivals at the end of last season. Reid, who joins following a prolific spell on loan at Wealdstone, should provide a focal point up front and some much-needed firepower in the wake of the departure of Mani Dieseruvwe. Together with fellow new arrival Danny Johnson, who scored his first goal during Tuesday's pre-season win over Redcar, Reid should go some way to replacing the goals lost following Dieseruvwe's decision to sign for National League rivals Rochdale at the beginning of the month.
The frontman, who has turned out for the likes of Solihull, Ebbsfleet and Stockport, where he scored 23 goals in 61 games, signed for Oldham in December 2022. Despite making a decent start to his Latics career, Reid spent most of last season on loan at fellow National League side Wealdstone, where he scored an impressive 17 goals in 32 games as he helped the Stones beat the drop. The frontman has now signed a permanent deal at Victoria Park.
