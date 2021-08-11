Hartlepool United complete striker loan signing from Stoke City

The 19-year-old forward has joined Pools until January 2022 to become the club's 10th new summer signing.

Goodwin joined Stoke last season after impressing at National League North club Chester. He went on to make nine appearances for The Potters’ under-23s side, scoring once.

After Tuesday night’s defeat against Crewe Alexandra, Dave Challinor was keen to secure another striker.

HARTLEPOOL, UK. AUG 10TH General view during the Carabao Cup match between Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 10th August 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And following Goodwin’s arrival, the Pools boss told the club website: “I am delighted to welcome Will to the club and really looking forward to working with him.

"Despite being young, he has had a real taste of men’s football throughout and I think we have got the right setup for him to continue developing.

“This is certainly a step up from u23s football but he has the physical attributes to do well. Will has a willingness to stretch the game and be in the right areas at the right time.”

Will Goodwin (photo: HUFC)

