Hartlepool United complete the signing of ex-Middlesbrough midfielder from Newport County
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Newport County midfielder Matt Dolan on loan for the rest of the season with a view to becoming permanent in the summer.
Dolan has been linked with a return to the Suit Direct Stadium in recent weeks after seeing his place in the starting line-up at Rodney Parade come under threat having made just 15 appearances this season.
One of those appearances came in Newport’s most recent outing, however, after the 29-year-old came off the bench to spark a comeback for the Exiles in a 2-2 draw with Crawley Town.
But it would prove to be Dolan’s final act at Newport as he becomes Keith Curle’s first January signing having spent five-and-a-half-years in South Wales.
Dolan returns to the Suit Direct Stadium having spent two spells on loan with the club earlier in his career.
The midfielder has made over 20 appearances for the club across those spells, scoring twice, and should help bring further experience to Curle’s side.
"We’re trying to establish a DNA to the club,” Curle said of Dolan’s arrival.
"Matty brings the quality we have been looking for and it always helps when it’s someone who knows the club with him being a local lad. We know about his versatility and this is a key signing for us.”
Dolan also commented on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium and insists he has already seen enough from the squad to suggest they can climb away from trouble in the second half of the season.
“I am delighted to re-join Hartlepool,” he said.
"This is my town, I know what it means to the people who come week in, week out. I am here to help this team climb up the division. From my first training session I can see there is more than enough to get us out of this situation.”
Dolan arrives, initially, on loan from Newport before the deal becomes a permanent fixture in the summer with his contract at Rodney Parade having just six months left to run.
Dolan has been training with the squad but will not be available for the FA Cup third round tie against Stoke City as he is cup tied having played in the competition in the Exiles’ win over Colchester United in the first round.