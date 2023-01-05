Dolan has been linked with a return to the Suit Direct Stadium in recent weeks after seeing his place in the starting line-up at Rodney Parade come under threat having made just 15 appearances this season.

One of those appearances came in Newport’s most recent outing, however, after the 29-year-old came off the bench to spark a comeback for the Exiles in a 2-2 draw with Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it would prove to be Dolan’s final act at Newport as he becomes Keith Curle’s first January signing having spent five-and-a-half-years in South Wales.

Matt Dolan has returned to Hartlepool United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Dolan returns to the Suit Direct Stadium having spent two spells on loan with the club earlier in his career.

The midfielder has made over 20 appearances for the club across those spells, scoring twice, and should help bring further experience to Curle’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re trying to establish a DNA to the club,” Curle said of Dolan’s arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Dolan spent time on loan with Hartlepool United earlier in his career. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

"Matty brings the quality we have been looking for and it always helps when it’s someone who knows the club with him being a local lad. We know about his versatility and this is a key signing for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dolan also commented on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium and insists he has already seen enough from the squad to suggest they can climb away from trouble in the second half of the season.

“I am delighted to re-join Hartlepool,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is my town, I know what it means to the people who come week in, week out. I am here to help this team climb up the division. From my first training session I can see there is more than enough to get us out of this situation.”

Dolan arrives, initially, on loan from Newport before the deal becomes a permanent fixture in the summer with his contract at Rodney Parade having just six months left to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad