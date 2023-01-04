Hartlepool United miss out on goalkeeper target as ex-Leeds United stopper completes Salford City loan switch
Hartlepool United have missed out on goalkeeper target Alex Cairns after the Fleetwood Town stopper completed a loan switch to Salford City until the end of the season.
Cairns spent an emergency loan period with Hartlepool in November when filling in for the injured Ben Killip for the club’s FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town.
Cairns performed well as part of a 3-1 success at the Suit Direct Stadium and earned the plaudits of manager Keith Curle along the way.
“I’ve got to say on Alex, when he came in for a week, he thanked not only myself but the players and the changing room for the welcome that he received,” said Curle.
“He said he was made to feel part of it. That’s a sign of a good football club and a good changing room.”
Cairns' successful stint led to suggestions Curle would revisit the option of bringing the 30-year-old back to the club in January as competition for Killip in the second half of the campaign.
“Alex came in and did well but likewise we’ve got Ben who is a capable goalkeeper who has done well for large parts of the season,” Curle said recently when asked if he would explore the option of bringing Cairns back.
"Alex came in and was good around the place and put in a good, solid performance as well. We’re looking to improve all over the pitch.”
But despite their interest, Hartlepool have now missed out on luring Cairns back to the club having been beaten to his signature by League Two rivals Salford.