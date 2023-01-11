Speculation regarding Dodds’ future has been high in recent weeks after the 21-year-old was recalled from his loan spell with Darlington ahead of the January transfer window.

The defender enjoyed a successful first half of the season with the National League North side and is a player who caught the attention of Hartlepool boss Keith Curle, who twice went to watch the Quakers in December.

Dodds returned to the Riverside after Darlington boss Alun Armstrong revealed the Boro academy star had Football League offers on the table, with Hartlepool now emerging as the winners for his signature.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Daniel Dodds from Middlesbrough. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

“The kid was loving it, he was really enjoying it, but he's got [Football] League offers,” said Armstrong.

“We can't stand in the way when he's not our player. He's got to look after himself. He's been fantastic. I think he'll make a great career for himself.”

And that career now takes Dodds to the Suit Direct Stadium where he has penned a permanent deal with Curle’s side.

Previously of Newcastle United, Dodds made 22 appearances for Boro’s under-18s in the 2017-18 campaign before developing further in the Teessiders’ academy in recent years.

Dodds made his senior debut for Boro earlier this season when coming on as a substitute in the League Cup defeat to Barnsley in August before heading out on loan to Darlington.

Speaking on the club’s latest arrival, Hartlepool boss Curle believes Dodds has plenty of potential having watched him a number of times.

“He’s an exciting prospect, and has gained valuable experience at Darlington," said Curle.

“It’s been well documented his good progress at Middlesbrough. I’ve seen him four or five times live and he’s got good dynamics. He’s got a hunger and desire to improve.”

Dodds added on the move: “As soon as I heard about the opportunity, it was a no-brainer.

"I can see this is a good group and I have had some really good conversations with the manager. I'm looking forward to getting started.”