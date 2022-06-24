Lacey made 28 appearances for the Magpies last season who made it to the National League play-offs before losing out to eventual promotion winners Grimsby Town.

The 29-year-old has spent three years at Meadow Lane after joining from Gillingham in 2019.

Lacey has plenty of Football League experience with the Gills as well as during spells with Yeovil Town and Luton Town.

Alex Lacey joins Hartlepool United from Notts County (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Lacey joins Scotsman Euan Murray as a new arrival in the heart of Paul Hartley’s defence after Murray was confirmed by the club following his exit from Kilmarnock.

And Lacey says he is looking forward to buying into the culture Pools boss Hartley is trying to create at the club.

"I am excited to get started at Hartlepool. I spoke to the manager about the way he wants to play and the culture he is building and it was a straightforward decision for me after that.

"I have played here before so I know how great these fans are. I can't wait to pull on the blue and white.”

Hartley said of his latest recruit: “Alex is someone who can bring us composure. He's a good leader. He can help us build the play out.

"He’s got real quality on the ball and will be a good asset to us.”