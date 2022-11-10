Lawrence joins the club in an ‘advisory role on footballing matters’ after non-executive director Adrian Bevington confirmed he had stepped down from his role with the club last month.

Lawrence, who spent three years as manager on Teesside in the 1990’s, has had spells with Bradford City, Luton Town, Grimsby Town and Cardiff City and brings a wealth of experience to the club and will act as ‘somebody on the ground at the football club’ according to interim manager Keith Curle.

Former Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence has joined Hartlepool United in a non-executive director role. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh commented on Lawrence’s appointment by saying: “We are delighted to bring Lennie to Hartlepool United.

“I’ve been in constant dialogue with him since he moved back to the area earlier this year. There’s a mutual agreement that Lennie will be with us until the end of the season where we will then sit down and reassess the situation.