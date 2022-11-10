Hartlepool United confirm ex-Middlesbrough and Cardiff City manager in advisory role
Hartlepool United have confirmed the appointment of former Middlesbrough manager Lennie Lawrence as part of the club’s boardroom staff.
Lawrence joins the club in an ‘advisory role on footballing matters’ after non-executive director Adrian Bevington confirmed he had stepped down from his role with the club last month.
Lawrence, who spent three years as manager on Teesside in the 1990’s, has had spells with Bradford City, Luton Town, Grimsby Town and Cardiff City and brings a wealth of experience to the club and will act as ‘somebody on the ground at the football club’ according to interim manager Keith Curle.
Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh commented on Lawrence’s appointment by saying: “We are delighted to bring Lennie to Hartlepool United.
“I’ve been in constant dialogue with him since he moved back to the area earlier this year. There’s a mutual agreement that Lennie will be with us until the end of the season where we will then sit down and reassess the situation.
"For now, he will provide a great knowledge of the game following his managerial successes and it’s another step in the right direction for this football club.”