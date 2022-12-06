Hartlepool United confirm fan forum event with Keith Curle
Hartlepool United have confirmed an open forum event with manager Keith Curle later this month.
The new permanent Hartlepool boss will be answering fan questions on Thursday, December 15 at the club’s 1908 lounge bar at the Suit Direct Stadium.
The event follows the fan forum with several of the club’s board of directors in October with the Pools boss admitting it is important to engage with fans now more than ever, with Pools currently at the foot of the League Two table.
"We need the fans more than ever,” said Curle.
"We can’t hide away, especially after Saturday’s performance. We want to engage with the fans.
"This is an open forum for them to come and ask me their questions and I’ll be more than happy to answer. I hope to see as many people there as possible.”
Tickets for the event, which takes place at 7pm, are on sale online and in the club store from 10am on Wednesday, December 7.