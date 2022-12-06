It was Curle’s seventh league defeat in 11 games since he arrived at the club in September with Hartlepool bottom of the League Two table, one place lower than when he first arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium.

So why, then, was Curle handed a permanent contract until the end of the 2023-24 campaign?

Added security for Hartlepool United and Keith Curle

Keith Curle was appointed as Hartlepool United's permanent manager ahead of the defeat against Stockport County. (Credit: Dave Peters | Prime Media | MI News)

When Curle arrived to replace Paul Hartley in September, he did so with the ‘interim’ title. At that stage, it didn’t so much matter given the significance of simply making a swift appointment.

Hartley’s poor start to the season, coupled with suggestions of a fragmented behind the scenes environment, left chairman Raj Singh with little option but to explore other avenues before the 2-0 defeat at Sutton United.

Within hours, Curle had been unveiled.

On the face of it, he was what is often referred to in footballing circles as ‘a safe pair of hands.’ His successes at the likes of Carlisle United and Northampton Town overshadowing what he, himself, admits to being the main blot on his managerial record at Oldham Athletic in what were dysfunctional circumstances.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has made the decision to appoint Keith Curle on a permanent basis. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But those dysfunctional circumstances, while perhaps not on the same level, are plaguing his spell at Hartlepool with a crippling injury list, staff exits, fan unrest and players who he feels the need to question on a weekly basis.

“When I first came in I came in with my eyes wide open that there were things needed to be changed straight away,” Curle recently explained.

“There’s still changes that need to happen at the football club but it’s a football club that’s not scared of change which is vitally important.

“Most of my conversations with the chairman, and the stakeholders of the football club, are about levels of improvement that need to happen within the playing department and within the football department.”

Keith Curle has won two of his 11 league games in charge of Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

By giving Curle a permanent deal, it provides both him and the club an added sense of security.

At any stage during the interim period, the club could have decided things are not working out, at little cost, particularly with Hartlepool bottom of the table.

Likewise, Curle himself could have decided the circumstances are beyond what he imagined and that it would be best to shake hands and move on.

Additionally, it puts a sense of faith in one another heading into what is going to be a make or break January transfer window.

By giving Curle permanent reign, Singh is admitting that he trusts Curle to bring in the players required to get Hartlepool out of this situation next month, something not lost on Curle.

Curle said: “With me committing myself to the football club, and the football club committing themselves to me, I signed a contract with good intent of what job is needed to be done here and I know I've got the backing, and I’ve got the financial resources, to be able to compete to bring in players that, in my opinion, will improve us.”

Has there been any improvement for Hartlepool United?

The league table would suggest there has been little improvement since Curle’s arrival. You could even argue the club has regressed.

Statistically, however, there have been marginal gains whether that be in certain performance data, fitness levels or just merely by the fact Curle has managed to win some league games at all.

The concern is, the baseline with which levels were at, even the slightest improvement is still some way short of what Hartlepool are going to need if they are to preserve their Football League status.

One of the strongest arguments, it seems, for Curle being handed a permanent deal comes from his impact behind the scenes.

‘Togetherness’ is a word which continues to crop up, whether it be by staff or the players when asked about Curle’s impact since arriving.

Being able to harness a sense of positive morale around the squad, despite results continuing to go against them, is something Singh has, evidently, not taken for granted.

Speaking ahead of October’s win over Grimsby Town, Singh said: “Although results haven’t been what we would like, the one thing Keith has already achieved is uniting the club behind the scenes.”

When confirming Curle last week, Singh said: “They have gone about their business in a very calm manner and they have quickly gained confidence from the staff and players and have managed to bring everybody together at the club.”

But an improvement behind the scenes will only take you so far. For Curle to justify the permanent tag he will need his side to start putting points on the board.

The strange timing as Stockport County boss has last laugh

The timing of the decision is one of intrigue.

A 20 per cent win ratio from his first 10 league games is hardly the form to encourage a promotion of sorts, albeit being an improvement on zero wins under Hartley.

There are other aspects, too.

Although Curle has been depleted with injuries throughout his tenure, there are legitimate questions about certain team selections or substitutions while some may be alarmed by what they see in game - particularly Hartlepool's slow starting nature under Curle.

But if he was brought in on an interim basis, and the intention was to have that security ahead of the January transfer window, the question remains: Why now? Why not initially or on January 1?

Curle’s appointment was made just hours ahead of Dave Challinor's return to the Suit Direct Stadium, something which Singh, perhaps, acknowledged without directly acknowledging: “Personally, I think Keith is the best man-manager and overall club manager we have had since my time here,” he said.

“He's come into the club in a very difficult time and gone about his business and got people to buy into what he's trying to achieve.”

Where often there are welcome messages to away teams and their staff, here there was not a single mention of Stockport or Challinor - such was the nature of the break-up between Singh and Challinor.

Perhaps it was a coincidence the decision was taken, and announced, ahead of this particular game. But whatever the circumstances, it was something which did not work as Challinor was able to walk away from his return to the Suit Direct Stadium with further justification he made the right decision to leave the club given the trajectory of both himself and Hartlepool in the 13 months since.

Verdict

Having initially been brought in on an interim basis, the decision to appoint Curle was one which you might have suspected to be made at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, regardless of which division Hartlepool are in, it seems a reasonable move to make based on the alternative of scrambling around for another quick fix.

By putting faith in Curle until the end of next season the club are planting their flag and hanging their hat on Curle to either prevent the club dropping into the National League or to bring them back into the Football League.