Hartlepool United confirm five pre-season friendlies
Darren Sarll's side will kick-off their pre-season by sending a Pools XI to take on near neighbours FC Hartlepool on July 6th.
Pools will then travel to National League North sides Scarborough Athletic and South Shields before hosting Sunderland under-21s and Scunthorpe, who just missed out on promotion to the National League after losing the play-off final on penalties last season, at the Suit Direct Stadium.
A final pre-season game, set for Saturday, August 3rd but with the opposition as yet unconfirmed, will complete Sarll's programme ahead of the return of the National League the following weekend.
The club have said that ticketing details will be published in due course.
The schedule so far is as follows:
Saturday 6th July (3pm) | FC Hartlepool (A) (Hartlepool United XI)
Tuesday 16th July (7:45pm) | Scarborough Athletic (A)
Saturday 20th July (3pm) | South Shields (A)
Saturday 27th July (3pm) | Sunderland U21s (H)
Tuesday 30th July (7:45pm) | Scunthorpe United (H)
Saturday 3rd August (3pm) | TBC (H)
