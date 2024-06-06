Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United have confirmed five pre-season friendlies, with a further warm-up game to be announced.

Darren Sarll's side will kick-off their pre-season by sending a Pools XI to take on near neighbours FC Hartlepool on July 6th.

Pools will then travel to National League North sides Scarborough Athletic and South Shields before hosting Sunderland under-21s and Scunthorpe, who just missed out on promotion to the National League after losing the play-off final on penalties last season, at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A final pre-season game, set for Saturday, August 3rd but with the opposition as yet unconfirmed, will complete Sarll's programme ahead of the return of the National League the following weekend.

Pools have confirmed five pre-season friendlies, including a trip to FC Hartlepool and the visit of Sunderland under-21s.

The club have said that ticketing details will be published in due course.

The schedule so far is as follows:

Saturday 6th July (3pm) | FC Hartlepool (A) (Hartlepool United XI)

Tuesday 16th July (7:45pm) | Scarborough Athletic (A)

Saturday 20th July (3pm) | South Shields (A)

Saturday 27th July (3pm) | Sunderland U21s (H)

Tuesday 30th July (7:45pm) | Scunthorpe United (H)