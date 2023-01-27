Trusty becomes Keith Curle’s sixth signing of the January window and is available for selection for the crucial League Two clash with Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Trusty joins from Championship side Blackpool where he has progressed having signed a two-year scholarship in 2020.

The midfielder has had a couple of loan spells in non-league with the likes of Radcliffe and Hyde United and was recently called up to Cyrpus under-21s squad in November.

Tayt Trusty has joined Hartlepool United on loan from Blackpool. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

The youngster was on the bench for Blackpool’s recent FA Cup third round success over Nottingham Forest and will be hoping for his first competitive appearance in the EFL with Hartlepool.

"As soon as I heard there was an opportunity to come to Hartlepool, it was a no brainer,” said Trusty.

"I have trained with the lads this morning and you can see the mix of experience and quality. I can't wait to get started.”

Hartlepool manager Curle added: “He’s a young dynamic prospect. He is exciting. He has been on the fringes of first-team football at Blackpool and has come here to further his career. He needs to be playing league football.”

Despite securing the arrival of Trusty, Curle has missed out on one potential target in former loan striker Harvey Saunders who has joined Tranmere Rovers.

