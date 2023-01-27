Hartlepool United confirm loan signing of Blackpool youngster
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of 19-year-old Blackpool midfielder Tayt Trusty on loan for the rest of the season.
Trusty becomes Keith Curle’s sixth signing of the January window and is available for selection for the crucial League Two clash with Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Trusty joins from Championship side Blackpool where he has progressed having signed a two-year scholarship in 2020.
The midfielder has had a couple of loan spells in non-league with the likes of Radcliffe and Hyde United and was recently called up to Cyrpus under-21s squad in November.
The youngster was on the bench for Blackpool’s recent FA Cup third round success over Nottingham Forest and will be hoping for his first competitive appearance in the EFL with Hartlepool.
"As soon as I heard there was an opportunity to come to Hartlepool, it was a no brainer,” said Trusty.
"I have trained with the lads this morning and you can see the mix of experience and quality. I can't wait to get started.”
Hartlepool manager Curle added: “He’s a young dynamic prospect. He is exciting. He has been on the fringes of first-team football at Blackpool and has come here to further his career. He needs to be playing league football.”
Despite securing the arrival of Trusty, Curle has missed out on one potential target in former loan striker Harvey Saunders who has joined Tranmere Rovers.
Curle confirmed to The Mail Saunders was a player they held an interest in, having matched both the fee and wages on offer from Tranmere, before the player made the decision to move to Prenton Park instead.