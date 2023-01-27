The Walsall loanee was stretchered off late in the 3-1 defeat at Carlisle United following a strong challenge from Joe Garner.

Menayese could be seen in some discomfort as play continued before being treated and taken off.

Hartlepool manager Keith Curle suggested in the wake of the defeat at Brunton Park it was an injury to the same ankle which had kept the 25-year-old sidelined for nearly two months earlier in the season.

Rollin Menayese is set to miss the rest of the season for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Menayese was sent for a second scan on the injury picked up in the win over Doncaster Rovers at the request of parent club Walsall before making his return ahead of schedule in the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town.

Menayese has made 23 appearances for Hartlepool this season, scoring two goals in the wins over Crawley Town and Rochdale, but will now miss the rest of the campaign.

“Without getting too technical, he’s going to be out for potentially six months,” revealed Curle.

“We’re hoping it’s on the short side of six months. He’s going down to London on Monday to have an operation. Obviously we wish him a speedy recovery.

Hartlepool United's Rollin Menayese leaves the field on a stretcher during the defeat to Carlisle United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I spoke to Rollin and told him about where he needs to be mentally, because it’s a mental challenge for him. When he comes back from this he needs to make sure he’s in a good place physically and mentally.

“He needs a focus, he needs a plan from the time spent now. I told him to get the headphones on because he’s got an interest in learning to speak French fluently and learning to swim. It takes up that time that gives him a plan to develop as a person.”

Menayese, himself, commented on the injury as he took to social media to thank Hartlepool supporters during his loan spell with the club this season.

“Absolutely gutted to be out for the rest of the season, thank you to everyone associated with @Official_HUFC for my time at the club, wish you all the best,” he wrote.

“Appreciate all the messages and support, long road to recovery but positive as always and will be back stronger.”

Menayese is likely to return to the Bescot Stadium where he will continue his rehabilitation process.

The 25-year-old joined the Saddlers on loan from Mansfield Town in the summer of 2021 before making it a permanent move last January. Menayese still has 18-months remaining on his current deal at Walsall.

Menayese’s injury, coupled with Alex Lacey's long-term shoulder issue means Curle is once again light when it comes to defensive options.

New signings Peter Hartley and Edon Pruti have started consecutive games in that area while Dan Dodds has also featured as a third centre-back in recent weeks, with Euan Murray still an option.

But Curle did reveal to The Mail another defender is on his transfer list ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“Yes, we’re looking,” said Curle.