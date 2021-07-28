Hartlepool United confirm new contract with Antigua and Barbuda international Zaine Francis-Angol

The 28-year-old defender made six appearances for Pools at the back end of last season, including off the bench in the promotion final victory over Torquay United at Ashton Gate.

He returned to Pools for training at the start of the month and has been involved in the matchday squad of all four of Pools’ friendly matches so far. He was named as a trialist against Runcorn Linnets and Spennymoor Town before being formally named on the teamsheet against Gateshead and Blyth Spartans.

Confirmation of the deal had been in the pipeline for some time and now it has been announced with a week and a half to go ahead of the new League Two season.

Zaine Francis-Angol celebrating Pools' promotion to the Football League.

“I am delighted to sign a new deal ahead of the new season,” Francis-Angol told the club website ahead of the new season. “I have quickly learned how great this club is.

"The scenes in Bristol were surreal and the fans were different class. I certainly want to push on this season and I can’t wait to play in front of a packed out Victoria Park in the new League Two season.”

Pools boss Dave Challinor added: “It is something that has been in the pipeline for a while. Zaine was a small part of our success when he joined last season.

“I know he wants to kick on and prove himself in the EFL.

"He is a really good option for us, certainly different to what we have in Ferguson. Zaine is good competition for that left hand side.”

