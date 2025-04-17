Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he understands the growing levels of concern among fans regarding the precarious future of the club.

While Pools, barring a miracle, are unlikely to have anything left to play for on the pitch between now and the end of the season, what goes on behind the scenes over the coming weeks promises to have a defining impact on both the club and the town.

Pools are in a race against time to attract new investment and secure the club's future, with chairman Raj Singh set to pull his funding at the end of the campaign after announcing his sudden resignation last month.

It's clear that talks have been progressing and the interim board, established to oversee the day to day running of the club as well as facilitate a takeover, said that "acceptable" offers had been tabled in their most recent update, published at the beginning of the month. However, the board also aroused some concerns with the admission that proof of funds had not yet been deposited, a crucial step in the process and a sticking point in previous attempted takeovers.

The Pools head coach admits he understands the levels of concern among supporters as the end of the season draws near, with chairman Raj Singh set to stop funding the club in less than three weeks time. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although the club has officially been up for sale since April 2023, there has long been a sense that Singh has been reluctant to hand over control of Pools. However, his latest attempt to wash his hands of the club that has dominated, for better and for worse, his life for the last seven years seems more sincere than it has done in the past. Singh publically resigned the chairmanship, has stopped attending games and has, through the interim board, conceded that interest appears to be genuine, a stark contrast to previous so-called "timewasters". There is a hope among fans that where there is a will, there will be a way.

Yet it's hard to avoid the looming feeling that the clock is ticking. While it's not quite true that no sale by May 5, when the National League season ends, means no future for Hartlepool United, the prospect is nonetheless a daunting one. Pools would run the risk of administration and even, down the line, potential footballing oblivion. Pools fans are certainly no strangers to seeing their club teeter on the brink, while the likes of Southend, who are in the hunt for a National League play-off place less than 12 months after being in administration, proves there is hope no matter how bad things might get.

Even so, supporters don't want to see their club, so long a proud member of the Football League, simply survive. One of the main criticisms levelled against Singh has been his failure to capitalise on promotion back to the Football League in 2021, followed by a perceived lack of ambition to return there again after relegation two years later. The ideal scenario would be that Pools can attract buyers with both the vision and financial muscle to help the club challenge for promotion back to the Football League.

There is a sense that the current Pools squad has the makings of a side that can compete towards the top end of the National League. However, a lot of Anthony Limbrick's hard-won momentum risks unravelling if Pools cannot secure the club's future in the next few weeks, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all out of contract at the end of the campaign. Even some of the best case scenarios at this late stage might leave Pools with a real battle on their hands to keep hold of some of their prize assets.

In amongst all the chaos, Anthony Limbrick has navigated a challenging period with commendable level-headedness and sincerity. Following a difficult run of eight games without a win, Pools will make the trip to play-off chasing Oldham on Good Friday unbeaten in their last six matches, while the Australian is beginning to win over fans after a tumultuous start. Limbrick admits he empathises with the concerns of supporters but has called for professionalism as Pools look to finish a difficult season on a high note.

"We're appreciative of the situation and what it must feel like to be a fan," he said.

"It's their club, they've supported it for years, there are some great people here and I think now is a very difficult time for them.

"We've got two-and-a-half weeks of actual work left from our point of view and we need to be professional during that time, I think we've done that so far.

"I think the whole situation has been helped by getting the results that we have, it's helped give the place a lift and relieve some of that tension.

"For us, we do go about our business as normal, we have to. We've got to focus on what we're doing at the moment, we want to win these games we've got coming up. If you take your foot off the pedal and take your eye off the ball, then that can lead to trouble.

"I understand that it's difficult for a lot of people, I really appreciate that."

