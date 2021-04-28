Hartlepool United confirm Richie Bennett recall to Stockport County

The 30-year-old striker scored five goals in two starts and two substitute appearances for Pools since arriving on loan from National League promotion rivals Stockport County at the start of April.

As confirmed in The Mail, The Hatters have triggered their recall clause which came into effect this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Bennett of Hartlepool United celebrates after putting his side 2-0 up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 10th April 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

“Richie will be going back to Stockport which is what we expected,” manager Dave Challinor told The Mail.

“When we did the loan signing originally, we pretty much thought that it would be the case and it would be short term.

"At the time, we were looking at the strikers we had and knowing that was going to be the case. It’s worked well for us and we got out of it what we needed to.

"He’ll go back to Stockport, I’m not sure what their plans are with him."

Preempting Bennett’s recall, Pools signed strikers Danny Elliott and Harvey Saunders to help bolster their attacking line alongsdie Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.