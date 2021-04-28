Hartlepool United confirm Richie Bennett recall to Stockport County
Hartlepool United have officially confirmed the loan recall of striker Richie Bennett to his parent club Stockport County.
The 30-year-old striker scored five goals in two starts and two substitute appearances for Pools since arriving on loan from National League promotion rivals Stockport County at the start of April.
As confirmed in The Mail, The Hatters have triggered their recall clause which came into effect this week.
“Richie will be going back to Stockport which is what we expected,” manager Dave Challinor told The Mail.
“When we did the loan signing originally, we pretty much thought that it would be the case and it would be short term.
"At the time, we were looking at the strikers we had and knowing that was going to be the case. It’s worked well for us and we got out of it what we needed to.
"He’ll go back to Stockport, I’m not sure what their plans are with him."
Preempting Bennett’s recall, Pools signed strikers Danny Elliott and Harvey Saunders to help bolster their attacking line alongsdie Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates.