It’s tight at the top and even tighter at the bottom of the play-off picture with several sides fighting for a top seven place.

Torquay United’s last minute equaliser against Notts County sent them ahead of Hartlepool United to the top of the table.

The top nine sides in the National League have between six and nine games remaining this season so we’ve analysed each side’s run-in to assess who has the toughest remaining fixtures from a statistical standpoint.

We’ve calculated every opponents’ points per game totals to work out the average total for each side’s remaining fixtures.

Points per game totals are weighted to whether the opposing side is at home or away. For example, Hartlepool’s PPG at home is 2.17 while away it is 1.56 so match difficulty will be weighted accordingly.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see each side’s run-in ranked from easiest to hardest…

National League promotion run-in comparison The top nine National League sides have had their remaining fixtures ranked in order of difficulty using the average points per game totals of their upcoming opponents.

Sutton United - 1.08 Third placed Sutton United statistically have the easiest run in based on their remaining fixtures and could go top with their games in hand. Two matches against bottom of the table Barnet as well as home games against Weymouth and Woking make for a fairly comfortable run-in on paper, although they still have to travel to Notts County and host Hartlepool United.

Wrexham - 1.151 Wrexham currently occupy the final play-off place with seven games remaining. Hosting Notts County is the side's only remaining game against current top nine opposition.

Stockport County - 1.2442 Stockport currently sit fourth in the table with an outside chance of the league title with an easier run-in than most, on paper at least. They face King's Lynn Town, Woking and Wealdstone in their remaining seven games while also making journeys to Halifax Town and Torquay.