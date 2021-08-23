Hartlepool United confirm second staff departure in a week with club physio set to leave

The 43-year-old has a long-standing connection with the club but will be leaving once again in order to pursue business ventures with his son.

He will continue to work at the club while they search for a replacement.

Gallagher spent the best part of 27-years at the club as a player and staff member and was Pools’ head physio between 2012 and 2017 before his controversial sacking under the club’s previous ownership.

Ian Gallagher following Hartlepool United's 3-2 National League play-off win over Bromley. 06-06-20212. Picture by FRANK REID

After three years at York City, he rejoined Pools last summer and was part of the backroom team that helped United earn promotion back to the Football League.

But just three games into the League Two season, Hartlepool are now looking for a new physio as well as a new assistant manager following Joe Parkinson’s exit.

Rumours of Gallagher lacking the relevant qualifications for League Two football were played down by Pools when approached by The Mail last week.

And he told the club website: “Nobody will ever understand how hard it has been to take this step.

"Every time I think about it I well up. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to have worked for the club I have supported all my life.

“I want to thank Dave for bringing me back to the Vic after a few years away and I will cherish the memories of that promotion season and those scenes in Bristol after the play-off final, for the rest of my life. And, of course, I was so proud to see the town come out like it did for the open top bus parade in June.

“Dave is a brilliant manager, we are lucky to have him, and we will always remain good friends. I am looking forward to watching him lead the team from the stands, something I haven’t done for years. I will probably be at every home game anyway as a fan!

“Stepping away has been on my mind for a while. Not only do I want a break from the demands of professional football, but I’m also excited at the thought of working with Liam and building up First Team Physiotherapy.

“I wish everyone at the club, and the fans, all the best and good luck for the season.”

