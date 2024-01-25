Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Centre-half Luke Waterfall has joined on a permanent deal until the end of the season from Grimsby Town while winger Otis Khan arrives on loan for the same period.

Both are eligible to make their debuts during Phillips’s first game in charge at home against York City at 3pm on Saturday.

Their arrivals come on the day that chairman and owner Raj Singh rejected an improved final offer from a mystery consortium to take over the club.

Luke Waterfall, left, who is seen here battling with Hartlepool United's Josh Umerah last April, has joined Pools from Grimsby Town. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

Waterfall, whose CV also includes spells at Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town, may well partner Tom Parkes in the centre of defence following Parkes’s arrival from Scottish side Livingston earlier this month.

Sheffield-born Waterfall, 33, told Hartlepool’s website: "I'm buzzing to be here and I'm excited for the challenge ahead.

"For me, first and foremost, it's about gaining results. It's small margins but as soon as we get a few points on the board, we're looking up the table.

"Consistency is massive and hopefully we can make that happen."

Otis Khan joins Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season.

Phillips, whose appointment as head coach was confirmed on Tuesday, added: "We're excited to bring Luke in. He'll be a big asset to us.

"He's a leader and he knows what it takes to win promotion out of this league.

"He wants to come here and do well so he's raring to go.

"It's a signing Joe Monks and the recruitment team have been working hard on over the last few weeks. They've identified several targets and now we're acting on them."

Khan, who is 28 and was born in Ashton-under-Lyne, near Manchester, is a Pakistani full international whose previous clubs include Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient.

He told the website: "It's a massive opportunity and I can't wait to get going. The gaffer wants me to make an impact to the team and with the way he's looking to play, it suits me massively.

"There'll be a big crowd at the game on Saturday and York are a decent side so I'm looking forward to it."

Referencing the chairman’s support, Phillips added: “I'm delighted to bring Otis to the club.

"We've identified the areas that we need strengthening in and, with backing from the chairman, we've been able to do that.

"Otis is technically a very good player. He looks after the ball and can split defences. He'll add some great quality to the team with his experience and attitude.”

Pools are seven points from both the final play-off spot and the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s National League encounter.