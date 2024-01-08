'A top, top professional' - Who is Hartlepool United new signing Tom Parkes?

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence has made his first signing since taking temporary charge last week.

The former Middlesbrough boss has swooped for commanding centre-half Tom Parkes from Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston on a permanent deal.

Subject to international clearance, he is expected to make his debut for Pools in Tuesday night’s re-arranged National League clash at AFC Fylde.

Parkes, who turns 32 next week, returns to England after permanent spells south of the border with Leicester City, Bristol Rovers, Leyton Orient, Carlisle United and Exeter City.

New Hartlepool United signing Tom Parkes, left, has words with Pools striker Padraig Amond while playing for Leyton Orient in 2016. Picture: TOM BANKS

While his three years in West Lothian have been punctuated by injury – including a 17-month absence spanning two knee operations – he has been labelled a “top, top professional” by Livingston manager David Martindale.

A club statement announcing his departure read: "Tom's family are all back in England and with his contract coming to an end in the summer, the opportunity to return closer to them was one that understandably appealed to the player."

Martindale added: "I wish Tom nothing but success. His time at Livingston has been hampered by long-term injuries which has been a real shame for both him and the club.

"He is a top, top professional and gives you everything every day and will be a huge miss around the club.

New Hartlepool United signing Tom Parkes, right, battles with Northampton Town's Callum Morton while playing for Exeter City in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final match at Wembley in 2020.

"I can't speak highly enough of him as a individual and would never have stood in the way of him being able to be closer to his family."

Parkes, who is 6ft 3in tall and originally from Sutton-in-Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire, told Hartlepool’s United’s club website: "I'm very happy to be here and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season.

"For me, I want to get some games in and help the team move up the table. The lads have welcomed me in and I'm excited, which is the main thing for me."

Tom Parkes has joined Hartlepool United from Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston.

Parkes has played 12 times this term for Livingston – most recently in their 2-1 defeat by Hearts on January 2 – after returning to action last May following his lengthy lay off.

His arrival is timely given that Pools have just lost four defenders who were at the club on loan deals.

The return of right-back Charlie Seaman to Doncaster Rovers is perhaps the most disappointing departure.

Twenty-four-year-old Seaman scored twice in his first four National League appearances at the start of the season before suffering a stomach injury in October.

Pools said his loan has been terminated “by mutual consent”.

Experienced left-back Joe Mattock, who played eight times for former manager John Askey, has also returned to Harrogate Town after picking up a hamstring injury before Christmas.

Teenage centre-back Zac Johnson is back at Sunderland after appearing 12 times for Pools following his arrival in September.

The departing quartet is completed by fellow stopper Ciaran Brennan.

Twenty-three-year-old Brennan, who also arrived at Pools after recovering from an injury which kept him out of competitive action for 10 months, returns to Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday after five appearances.