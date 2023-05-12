Hartlepool’s relegation was confirmed ahead of their final day trip to Stockport County and for Askey that meant work had already started on plans for next season.

Askey was given 13 games to try and save the club from relegation only to miss out by three points to Crawley Town.

The Hartlepool boss has had a number of issues to contend with behind the scenes in that time as frustrations have since boiled over.

But Askey, who confirmed he would remain at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the National League campaign, is already working alongside sporting director Darren Kelly on plans for next season with the Hartlepool boss highlighting just how significant a successful summer recruitment drive will be.

"All I am thinking about is trying to get players in for next season,” Askey told The Mail.

"I’m lucky that I’ve got the help of Darren now who is a huge help and it’s important we get it right.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey has highlighted the importance of the club's summer recruitment ahead of their return to the National League. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"We’re not going to have the biggest budget in the league but we’re going to have a competitive budget and with the players we’ve got, I believe they’re more than capable to compete in the National League and if we can add one or two to it then, hopefully, we can get off to a decent start and you never know what happens then.

"The only thing that matters is trying to get Hartlepool back into the Football League."

He added: “It’s an important time now. Every summer as a manager is the most important time. Recruitment is everything.

Several players are set to leave Hartlepool United this summer. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

“We’ve seen this year that the recruitment for the league we were in needed to be better. So it’s important now that me and Darren get players in that are going to suit the way we want to play.

"There’s one or two players going, there’s one or two players who are signed that we’re trying to move on as well because we need more athleticism in the team. We need more pace in the team. It’s up to me and Darren now to try and get those players.”

Despite several players set to leave the club this summer, Askey has suggested it won’t be a huge overhaul of the squad as was the case last year when 16 new players arrived.

"It can’t be a massive overhaul because we’ve got about 12 signed, so it won’t be a huge one but, where we can, we’re obviously trying to bring in better players. But time will tell,” he said.

John Askey suggests there won't be a huge overhaul at Hartlepool United in the summer unlike last year under Paul Hartley (above) where 16 new players arrived. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ve got to forget this season and look forward to next season and, hopefully, it will be a successful one. It’s something I’m looking forward to and, hopefully, we can get things implemented and make us more professional and give the supporters a team they can be proud of.

"I’ll be doing my best to try and get a winning team for Hartlepool and, hopefully, I’m the right person to do that.”