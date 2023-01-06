Hartlepool United continue backroom staff search as negotiations reach 'latter stages'
Hartlepool United are continuing their search for a long-term physio replacement with Keith Curle suggesting the club are in the ‘latter stages’ of finalising an appointment.
Hartlepool were left short in the role earlier this season following the departure of Michael Harding.
It led to an infamous moment during the 3-1 defeat at Barrow in November whereby the home physio could be seen assisting any Hartlepool injuries at Holker Street.
Since then, however, the club have been able to bring in former long-serving Newcastle United physio Derek Wright on a short-term basis – with Wright continuing to deal with injuries and treatment at the club’s Maiden Castle training base.
The deal with Wright was to cover the period of time in which it took for the club to make a permanent appointment, something which Curle believes is nearing its conclusion.
“Derek is still in place but we’re in the latter stages now of identifying a potential candidate and it’s in the latter stages of negotiating,” Curle recently told The Mail.
"It’s not just a case of whether they’ve got the qualification, they’ve got to fit into the working parameters the club sees fit but also the personality and character we want to bring into the football club.”
The physio situation has been one of a number of staff exits this season which has seen coaches and backroom staff leave the club – the most notable of which came last month with the announcement that chief operating officer Stephen Hobin will be leaving his position at the Suit Direct Stadium.