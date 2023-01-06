Hartlepool were left short in the role earlier this season following the departure of Michael Harding.

It led to an infamous moment during the 3-1 defeat at Barrow in November whereby the home physio could be seen assisting any Hartlepool injuries at Holker Street.

Since then, however, the club have been able to bring in former long-serving Newcastle United physio Derek Wright on a short-term basis – with Wright continuing to deal with injuries and treatment at the club’s Maiden Castle training base.

Hartlepool United's David Ferguson goes down with discomfort during the League Two match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at Holker Street. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The deal with Wright was to cover the period of time in which it took for the club to make a permanent appointment, something which Curle believes is nearing its conclusion.

“Derek is still in place but we’re in the latter stages now of identifying a potential candidate and it’s in the latter stages of negotiating,” Curle recently told The Mail.

"It’s not just a case of whether they’ve got the qualification, they’ve got to fit into the working parameters the club sees fit but also the personality and character we want to bring into the football club.”

