Despite Hartlepool’s struggles this season there are a number of decisions that will need to be made over the future of certain players at the club - including the likes of senior players such as Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry and captain Nicky Featherstone, who all see their deals expire at the end of the season.

Killip penned a one-year deal in the summer after the club maintained its Football League status, while both Sterry and Featherstone agreed two-year extensions in the summer of 2021 following the club’s return to the EFL.

Of the club’s 16 summer signings, Mohamad Sylla is one of few who signed single year deals meaning he will also be out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

A number of senior players at Hartlepool United will be out of contract at the end of the season. MI News & Sport Ltd

But with the priorities on the January transfer window, as manager Keith Curle looks to rebuild his side for a much improved second half of the season, the Pools boss believes the end of January will give the club a better idea as to where they stand with their squad ahead of discussions.

Speaking with the Mail in November Curle said: “There’s lots of situations that need to get sorted out at the football club.

“Probably after January is the time where, as a collective, as a football club decisions can get made. After January you have a better idea of what you’ve got in the building from then.

“But I’m aware of it,” he added.

Mohamad Sylla signed a one-year deal with Hartlepool United in the summer. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I’m also aware there are some players here who have still got an extra year left as well. That’s part of the industry.

“Is it right, now, to start talking about individuals and about the timing of their contracts? No. The players know when their contracts are up. They know the level of performance that is required.

“They understand where they are in the situation but the focus first and foremost, the bigger picture, is where we are as a football team and as a football club.”

While Curle has acknowledged they are conversations that will need to take place, particularly after the club lost a number of key players on free transfers at the end of last season after the likes of Luke Molyneux and Timi Odusina were unable to agree new deals, he has also stressed the importance for those out of contract to perform ahead of negotiations.

With the club’s current league struggles, those out of contract are unlikely to hold as strong a hand as they would like to at the negotiating table than should the club be able to climb away from the relegation zone.

“It’s all about negotiations,” said Curle.

“We know we’ve got players in the football club who we’d like to extend their contracts. But it’s got to be the right time for all parties because where we are in the league is not a good bargaining point for some of the players.