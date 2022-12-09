Curle has insisted there will be changes made at the Suit Direct Stadium next month with the club currently at the bottom of the Football League following a dismal first half of the campaign.

But having seen his interim tag removed for an 18-month permanent contract, Curle believes he will get the backing required to help stave off relegation this season, with the Pools boss now highlighting the significance of getting to the January transfer window in a couple of weeks time.

But Curle has stressed supporters may need to be patient should an influx of new arrivals not happen early in the window.

Keith Curle insists Hartlepool United will not be limited in the transfer market. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“January is the potential for a new start. We need to get to January,” said Curle.

“In an ideal situation, come January 1, it would be bang, bang, bang and changes will start happening.

“But the realisation of being in the industry, and knowing how the industry works, it’s a case of not everything happens on the first couple of days of January. Ideal if they do, but not a disaster if they don’t.”

Curle has recently been on the ground himself when it comes to scouting potential new recruits for Hartlepool having been at Newcastle United under-21s’ recent Premier League Cup defeat at Sheffield United under-21s and Darlington’s 2-2 National League North draw with Kettering Town.

Joe White of Newcastle United U21 on the ball during the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speculation as to who Curle and his staff were observing remains open for debate although 20-year-old midfielder Joe White was on display for the young Magpies with the club still believed to hold a keen interest in seeing him return after failing in their efforts in the summer.

But despite taking in a youth game, and a non-league fixture, Curle was keen to stress to The Mail they would not be limited to that market in the transfer window as he and his staff have a series of league fixtures scheduled to attend over the coming weeks for similar scouting trips.

“No, I’m looking at all markets,” he said.

“I know what we’ve got in place and I’ve identified a number of players that I think will be of value to us in the short-term.”

But before Curle can complete any potential signings, Pools must negotiate their way through a crucial set of fixtures heading into the New Year, fixtures which may determine whether or not they are cut adrift at the bottom of the Football League.

“They are massive, but there’s still a lot of games to go and a lot of changes that are going to happen at the football club internally within the playing squad and within the structure of the football club,” said Curle.

“That change needs to happen. I’m not going to cover things up. We’ve identified players in areas that we think can improve us and that won’t change my mindset if someone goes and plays well in the next two games.