Robinson has been linked with a switch to the Suit Direct Stadium after reports elsewhere had suggested the 33-year-old was in attendance for the weekend defeat to Carlisle United ahead of a potential move.

And The Mail now understands a move for the free agent striker could be edging nearer with the former Huddersfield Town, Derby County and, most recently, Bradford City man believed to have been at the club’s Maiden Castle training base this week.

Free agent striker Theo Robinson could be edging nearer to a move to Hartlepool United. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Robinson has been without a club since leaving the Bantams at the end of last season where he scored four times in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Robinson spent the final stages of the summer transfer window training with Mansfield Town as manager Nigel Clough considered his options for a replacement for ex-Hartlepool striker Rhys Oates, following his long-term injury picked up in the win over AFC Wimbledon in August, before deciding against the option of signing the experienced striker.

The Jamaican international has a wealth of Football League experience and could offer Keith Curle competition for places in the final third alongside the likes of top scorer Josh Umerah, Mikael Ndjoli and Livingston loanee Jack Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool’s League Two fixture with Bradford at the University of Bradford Stadium next year has been handed a new kick-off time.

