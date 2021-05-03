Hartlepool United Dave Challinor accepts responsibility for 1-0 defeat at Bromley to end 16 game unbeaten run

Jude Arthurs' first half header was the difference between the sides as Pools dropped to fourth in the table and six points behind leaders Torquay United with four games remaining.

Following the defeat at Hayes Lane, Challinor spoke of his frustration with his side's first half performance but took responsibility due to the lack of changes to the starting line-up following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chesterfield.

Despite playing 48-hours earlier, Pools made just two changes with Ryan Donaldson and Harvey Saunders coming in for Lewis Cass and Rhys Oates.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 1st May 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

"Our first half performance wasn’t good enough and I’ll take the hit for that,” he said. “We spoke about making changes and in hindsight, based on what I saw in the first half we should have made more.

“It’s always a hard one to judge because you speak to players and they say they’re all fine and raring to go but that first half performance told me differently.

"If we'd got to half time at 0-0, the message wouldn't have changed and we would have made changes in terms of what we were doing.

"We conceded a poor goal through midfield players not tracking midfield runners but in fairness our second half performance was much better against the elements.

"We've had enough chances to get something from the game but just haven't been able to put the ball away."

