Barring any late fitness issues, influential wing-back Jamie Sterry is the only doubt for the match at Victoria Park.

The 25-year-old has missed Pools’ last two matches after being forced off early during the 3-2 win over Harrogate Town.

And interim manager Antony Sweeney provided a quick update on the defender’s fitness as he told The Mail: “Jamie hasn’t been back training with the group just yet but he’s been working with the fitness coach and the medical team and been put through his paces, so he’s not too far off."

Jamie Sterry of Hartlepool United battles with Oldham Athletic's Dylan Bahamboula during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Goalkeeper Ben Killip is likely to remain on the bench while Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin) and Fela Olomola (ankle) are still out.

"Ben Killip has got an issue that we’ve got to manage,” Sweeney added. He’s not 100-per-cent fit but we’ll keep an eye on that.

"We’ve got more or less a clean bill of health hence why on Tuesday we had 11 players to try and choose seven substitutes from so there are a few lads who I would have liked to have used but we could only pick seven.”

Elsewhere in the squad, defender Jake Lawlor has returned to training this week following a brief loan spell at National League club Bromley.

The 30-year-old didn’t play a competitive minute for The Ravens, who went on a six game winning run in the fifth tier during his time in South London.

Lawlor was an unused substitute on four occasions but did feature for Bromley’s under-23s side.

“Jake trained back with the group for the first time this week,” Sweeney continued.

“It was a difficult loan move for Jake because he went there and the team went on a very good winning run so the manager [Andy Woodman] rightly so kept the team consistent which meant Jake hasn’t played many minutes or trained as much as he or we would have liked.

"It would have been difficult to throw him into the game on Tuesday [against Everton under-21s] but he’ll keep training with the group and build his fitness up and we’ll sit and have a chat to see where he’s at.”

